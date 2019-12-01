BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two children were found dead after being swept away in a southeast Missouri creek Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Sedgewickville, Mo. man was driving his car with three boys inside, ages 2, 5, 8, on County Road 356 when they entered a flooded crossing at Little White Water Creek in Bollinger County.
The car was swept away with everyone inside, MSHP said.
The 5-year-old and 8-year-old boys, both from Scott City, Mo., were pronounced dead by emergency crews.
Both the driver and the 2-year-old were both injured. The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a children's hospital in St. Louis.
Our Marine Troopers have responded to 2 water rescue incidents in Bollinger Co today, resulting in at 3 fatalities. With more rain expected across SEMO, never drive across a water covered road.#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/XK6aTgGtAI— MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) December 1, 2019
