Drowning lake river generic rescue
Pixabay

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two children were found dead after being swept away in a southeast Missouri creek Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Sedgewickville, Mo. man was driving his car with three boys inside, ages 2, 5, 8, on County Road 356 when they entered a flooded crossing at Little White Water Creek in Bollinger County. 

The car was swept away with everyone inside, MSHP said.  

The 5-year-old and 8-year-old boys, both from Scott City, Mo., were pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Both the driver and the 2-year-old were both injured. The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a children's hospital in St. Louis.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.