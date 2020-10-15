ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 6-year-old boy was given the job of St. Charles County police chief for a day and it's because of the act of kindness he did for a very special person.
Cooper Wallweber, 6, was sworn in Thursday part of the department's program, Chief for the Day.
Cooper was promoted, got to sit at his desk, toured the department, tested the lights and sirens and made stuffed animals all in his first 90 minutes as the top cop.
Back in June, Kinloch volunteer firefighter Arlydia Bufford was injured during a shooting in a St. John Applebees. When Cooper heard about this, he put together a lemonade stand to raise money for her and her family. He made a little more than three thousand dollars to put towards her recovery.
Arlydia made the trip to be a part of Cooper's special day. She’s still touched by what he did for her.
“It means a lot because when I was in the hospital she told me everything he did...and I never met him," said Bufford.
When Aylidia got out of the hospital, she went to Cooper's birthday party and now, they've become fast friends. Or as Alydia's mother Rebecca calls them -family.
