ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bone marrow transplant patient Ivan Huskins, 7, wants to make sure everyone knew how much the doctors and nurses at St. Louis Children’s Hospital mean to him.
Huskins and his twin brother have a history of sickle cell anemia. Ivan just had a bone marrow transplant, which involves a painful recovery doing things he does want to do such as physical therapy.
Patients such as Ivan are given donor dollars so they can shop for items such as video games, Legos, dolls and barbies, all donated to the hospital.
Ivan did not want any of that. Instead, he asked for a full doctor’s outfit. It is a sign he appreciates what the doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital have done for him the past two weeks.
He said he wants to be a surgeon when he grows up so he can help people feel better.
Ivan left the hospital Wednesday. He will have to live in the St. Louis area over the summer so doctors can keep a close tab on his health. In August, he and his family will be able to go home to Indianapolis.
