CORRECTS CHARACTER NAME FROM MORGAN TO WINTERS - This image released by CBS shows Shemar Moore portraying Malcolm Winters, left, in a scene honoring the character Neil Winters, portrayed by the late actor Kristoff St. John, in the daytime series "The Young and the Restless." St. John, who died at age 52 in February of heart disease, helped cement the prominence of major African-American characters in the traditionally white soap opera world. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)