ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mass vaccination sites across our region are closing their doors, simply because the demand is not there. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville closed Sunday. The Dome in Downtown St. Louis is closing Tuesday.
The Dome is one of the only federally regulated mass vaccination sites in our region. FEMA coordinators have organized the events, lasting the last seven weeks. Dozens of people making it a priority to get shots into people's arms and making an impact on the St. Louis community at the same time.
"I was still kind of iffy on what I wanted to do post-college. I knew I was graduating soon, come December. I knew I liked serving the community, and I just really wanted to help," Morgan Karas explained.
Karas is a 22-year-old college graduate volunteering with FEMA Corps. A community service branch of FEMA where 18 to 26-year-olds volunteer for a year and are deployed to emergency disasters around the country.
About a dozen of FEMA Corps volunteers have been in St. Louis at the Dome the last seven weeks helping with vaccine distribution.
"Being able to be a part of that ease and process for people is exactly why we joined, and it just contributes to that community aspect and making this process easy for everybody," Ellie Smith said.
Smith's taking a gap year while still in college. She says seeing the vaccine distribution process first-hand has been an eye-opening experience.
Since the mass vaccination site opened at the Dome on April 6th, more than 43,000 St. Louisans have been vaccinated.
FEMA and FEMA Corps goal was to make an impact in communities that otherwise wouldn't have that opportunity.
"There is a higher population of people who aren't easily able to access health care. We had several zip codes we were trying to target. Fortunately, about 59 percent of the people who have come in here are from those areas," Barb Sturner said.
Sturner, a spokesperson for FEMA, says it's crucial people continue seeking out vaccinations after the Dome closes Tuesday.
Local pharmacies, Walgreens', and CVS' are still offering shots. The St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and Dellwood are also open as well.
As these mass sites close, the focus is now shifting to bring vaccines to area libraries, YMCA's, churches and even workplaces.
"We just really encourage people to please get a vaccine to protect you, your family, your co-workers, your community, and let's get over this," Sturner continued.
The Dome is offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They're open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.