KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police were called to Kirkwood High School Thursday following a disturbance.
According to the Kirkwood School District, three young adults, not associated with the high school, entered the school without permission.
The school went on a soft lockdown and called the police department.
The young adults were detained by Kirkwood police officers.
No student or staff member was in danger at any time, the school says.
According to the school, police are conducting an investigation into the situation.
News 4 has reached out to Kirkwood Police Department and has not received any calls back.
Multiple emails were sent out to parents regarding the incident Thursday.
No other information was made immediately available.
