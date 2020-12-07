ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- As holiday season approaches, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is requiring reservations to attend Christmas Mass.
Churchgoers will need to make a reservation ahead to attend mass on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.
The service on Christmas Eve will be at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and midnight with carols beginning at 11:30 p.m. As for Christmas Day, there will be service at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon.
Mask must be worn at all times during mass.
If you can't attend, the masses at midnight, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Christmas will be livestreamed.
To make a reservation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.