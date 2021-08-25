ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Rock Hill massage therapist has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a woman he was working on in 2019.
Alan Cross pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The 32-year-old admitted to inappropriately touching a client while working at MassageLuxe in Rock Hill on Oct. 4, 2019.
“It is important to be here today to take my power back. In that moment you took advantage of me and thought that I was weak, but that is where you were wrong. I am a strong and powerful female. You took advantage of the wrong girl that day,” the victim stated at the plea hearing. “I am glad to know that justice has finally been served, and I am glad that you have taken ownership for your crime and plead guilty. This guilty plea will follow you for the rest of your life as you will be a registered sex offender.”
Cross must register with the State of Missouri as a sex offender. The Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
