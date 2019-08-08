ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a lot of food that comes to mind when you think St. Louis.
Pork steaks, gooey butter cake, toasted ravioli.
But the city's love affair with Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets is well-known.
So well-known in fact, people in Ireland are testing out the spicy snack.
In a YouTube video, six hosts from the online series "Irish People Try" tested out three other Old Vienna snacks.
They concluded the original "red hot" style chip was the best.
