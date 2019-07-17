ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you’re noticing more annoying insects you’re not alone.
Calls are pouring into places like Rottler Pest Control. The main culprits are mosquitoes, flies and midges.
Experts said the insects are driven by three things: Temperatures, moisture and food. Recent rain and heat have made a perfect situation for the insects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.