ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Suffering from allergies? You’re not alone, doctors say allergies have been worse this season.
While you may think the rain will help, doctors told News 4 that’s not necessarily true. While the rain may make things better in the short term, doctors say it also sprouts new growth, making things worse in the long run.
“So, whenever somebody has a rainy day, it might knock down allergens for that day but then whenever that sun picks back up as we see the weather’s changing, that’s really going to increase the amount of pollen and mold in the area,” Dr. Joe Brunworth said.
Dr. Brunworth also said mold is causing more issues and we’re in full swing for pollen season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.