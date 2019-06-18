ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) -- An Orlando officer had a frightening arrest when he was dragged in a car by a suspect trying to flee.
It was just past 1 a.m. on May 9 when Officer Sean Murphy said he noticed marijuana residue inside Zavier Askew's car.
Askew denied having any weed in the car, but after officers searched the vehicle, Askew ran back to the driver’s side, leapt behind the wheel, and took off.
Murphy tried to stop Askew, but was stuck being dragged by the car as it reached speeds of 60 miles per hour.
Body cam footage shows Murphy pleading with Askew to stop, saying, “You’re killing me” and warning him the road was ending.
"It's a dead end. You're going to crash!" Murphy repeated several times.
Askew just kept saying, “Officer, please.”
Eventually he hit a parked car on the dead-end street, and Murphy pulled his legs inside the car to avoid being pinned.
Others officer arrived and pulled Askew from the car, arresting him.
He faces several charges, including attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.
He's being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.
