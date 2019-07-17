ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis woman is recovering Wednesday after she says two men tackled her, threatened her life, and stole her car outside her home in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood.
It happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Waterman Boulevard near Forest Park.
The woman, who asked to not be identified, tells News 4 she was getting home from work around 10 p.m. and parked her car on the opposite side of the street. She says she had not made it all the way across the street when the men came up behind her.
“They just grabbed everything from this hand trying to pull everything, you know, forcibly trying to grab everything out my hand. I kept resisting," she said. “They shoved a gun in my face and just kept saying give me your keys, you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die.”
The victim says she was screaming as loud as she could for help -- someone even rode by on a bike while she was on the ground, but didn't stop to help.
She ended up letting go of her keys and the two men took off in her car, leaving her with a sprained ankle.
“Hindsight is 20/20. In the midst of the situation, I just kept screaming for help and resisting as best I could, but I wish I could have fought back and gotten a good punch or kick here and there," the victim said.
The incident comes just one month after police were called to a home about a half mile away on McPherson for an armed carjacking. News 4 spoke to Sharon Harter after she says two men grabbed her from behind as she was unlocking her front door. They dragged her to the street where they pushed her down and stole her car.
READ: Woman issues warning after she was attacked, had her car stolen near Forest Park
The suspect descriptions in both cases appear similar. News 4 asked St. Louis police if the cases are connected and is waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.