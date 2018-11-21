ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The neighbors of Thomas Bruce, the man who has been charged with 17 criminal counts in connection to the sexual assaults and murder of a woman inside of the Catholic Supply store in West St. Louis County, weigh in on his character.
According to court documents, Bruce lived in 27 different locations. Police arrested Bruce early Wednesday from his mobile home park in Imperial, Mo., just 23 miles away from the supply store.
His neighbors are struggling to reconcile the friendly neighbor they know with the brutal crime he's accused of committing.
Chris Everding, one of Bruce’s neighbors, said Bruce would come outside and greet him.
"I'm like wow, I hope they're wrong but you never know, you never know people," said Everding.
Bruce and his wife previously lived in a neighborhood in Overland. Records show the couple lived in the home in December 2008 but moved out this past spring.
His former neighbors said Bruce held various jobs but often appeared unemployed.
