ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We are only 53 days away from Election Day on Nov. 3, but do you know if you’re registered to vote?
News 4 had several people reach out with concerns about the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, including South City resident Jae Andersen.
“I was just blown away. I thought well maybe this is inaccurate,” Andersen said. “I’ve voted in every election that I’ve ever been able to vote in. I voted in the past primary elections, and I’ve never missed a chance to vote.”
Likewise, Andersen’s friend voted in the August primary but also couldn’t find his voter information on the Secretary of State’s website. That’s when Andersen called the St. Louis City Board of Elections to get to the bottom of the issue.
"Maybe it's a glitch somewhere but I can't imagine that the Secretary of State says no and the local Board of Elections says no,” Andersen said.
News 4 learned Andersen and his friend are both registered but the website can be troublesome.
On the drop down menu, St. Louis refers to St. Louis County—there’s a different option for the city. You also have to type your name or address exactly how it appears in the state’s database, which often causes problems.
As for why the Board of Elections couldn’t find Andersen, the Republican Director Gary Stoff told News 4 they have a few new staff members who are still learning the ropes. He said you can contact him directly at 314-622-4239 if you are still having problems with the site.
