CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Chesterfield city councilman is not allowed to enter a Best Buy store again after he refused to follow store policy.
Councilman Tom Decampi and his son refused to wear a mask at the store and the police were called.
"Absolutely defiant out there. Customers upset. Him and his son strolling around refusing to acknowledge anyone totally," said an officer.
"They're walking up on customers without their mask on. Regardless of what I personally believe, we've got to follow these rules and he knew and we told him multiple times," said the manager at the Best Buy store. That audio is from Chesterfield Police body cameras.
The Best Buy manager called in the police after Councilman Decampi and his son refused to follow Best Buy's corporate policy.
Eventually, officers get Decampi out of the store.
"But you know who I am?," Decampi asks the officers. "I mean, you can ID me. I'm not trying to be pompous. I'm just saying you know who I am," asked Decampi.
News 4 reached out to Councilman Decampi and we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.