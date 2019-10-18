One of the oldest people in the world lives in the St. Louis area, and Thursday, she had a celebration.
Opal Otis, or Opie as she is known, had her 107th birthday in Kirkwood.
To help celebrate her special day, she got up and taught the residents at Bethesda Gardens a little dance.
As for advice, she kept it simple:
"You just got to keep moving, that's the secret," she said. "Just do it."
