ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Alton family is outraged after the man who killed their loved one had his sentenced reduced by more than three decades.
In February of 2014 Demetrius Lucas was shot and killed in the Stoney Manor complex when he and another man, Justin Vaughn, had a dispute over a dice game.
Some witnesses testified Vaughn followed Lucas outside and fired shots at him, killing him.
Vaughn was convicted and sentenced to 57 years in prison.
But an appellate court has taken 37 years off of the sentence.
“I’m hurt, I feel disrespected I feel justice wasn't served,” said Trinecia Lucas, Demetrius’ widow.
The courts ruled the jury should have been allowed to consider evidence that the shooting was self-defense, but Lucas contends Vaughn should not have been able to use that defense to justify the shooting.
“You shot him in the back, you shot him in the foot. He left your house, y'all jumped him and hit him in the head with a bottle. That's not self defense,” she said.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says the decision of the appellate court "put a successful retrial in substantial jeopardy.,” and said while his office doesn’t agree with the ruling, they are stuck with it.
Gibbons also said the outcome was the best option that would still keep Vaughn in prison, at least for a time.
“We did not want him to go free," he said.
But the decision doesn’t look like that to the Lucas family. To them the 20 years remaining on Vaughn’s sentence feels more like a gift than a punishment
“You just gifted 37 years. You just gifted a murderer,” said Sheena Lucas, Demetrius’ cousin. “At the end of the day, this is not adequate sentencing, 20 years. [He’s] already been in jail for five. [He] killed a man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.