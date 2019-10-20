ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents and students at Cardinal Ritter College Prep came together two days after the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced the abrupt end of the football season.
A parent meeting was held Sunday afternoon to talk about how the school can move forward and come together. News 4 was not allowed inside the closed door discussion but parents said it was a Q&A with faculty members.
Several parents, grandparents and alums told News 4 they had lingering questions about what happened and what can be done to prevent a similar incident in the future.
Haniyyah Shields said she’s upset her son’s freshman football season was cut short.
“I don’t want to point fingers because it’s a situation at this point it happened, now we have to get over it,” Shields said. “There’s nothing we can do. We have to stand together, that’s the only way we’re going to make it through.”
The Archdiocese of St. Louis fired football coach Brandon Gregory after an investigation determined the team’s running back played in the 2019 season opener, a game he was supposed to sit out because he was ejected during the 2018 Class 3 State Championship game.
According to a report, photos showed Jackson wearing a number different than his own. He wears #4, but the photo reportedly shows him wearing #24. His unique tattoos led to the initial suspicion.
Friday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced the entire coaching staff for Cardinal Ritter was let go and it was suspending the football program for the remainder of the year. The school also said the athletic director has decided to retire.
“We just have to stand together because at this point you really don’t know what’s going to happen but if you look forward for something brighter it may get better,” Shields said. "You gotta stick together that’s the main thing."
Parents said they’re now focused on rebuilding the football program for next year and coming up with ways to prevent an incident like this from happening again. Shields said that will include more meetings and open discussions between faculty and staff.
