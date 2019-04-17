RAYTOWN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Firefighters in Kansas City, Mo. are being praised for their compassionate efforts while helping a citizen during a time of need.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, three firefighters from the Raytown Fire Protection District were seen in a video pushing a person up a residential area while a fire truck trailed behind.
The fire department said "What happens when a fire truck comes upon a citizen who’s electric wheelchair has stopped working. You get out and help them home."
The video even caught the eye of peace officers in the northeast.The Utah Peace Officers Association commented on the post with emoticon dressed as an excited police officer to commend the firefighters.
The video has been shared almost 500 times with over 400 likes.
