ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be open for people on Monday in north St. Louis City and appointments will not be required.
The drive-up testing site will be at the Victor Roberts Building at 1408 N Kingshighway Blvd and will be open from 9 a.m. through noon.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
[MORE: Here are the COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis region, Metro East]
