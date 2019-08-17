ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the apartment on Ohio Avenue near Caroline sits empty and the smell of smoke lingers in the air, St. Louis police have one person in custody connected to the fire forcing four children to get emergency medical care.
In the aftermath, people are talking about the images snapped during the panic by St. Louis
Cohen has taken thousands of pictures for the Post-Dispatch over the last 20 years, but a few of his most recent memorable shots came as he was wrapping up lunch Thursday.
Firefighters were pulling four children from the burning apartment and Cohen arrived right as they were rescued.
"When I got here, I did not even see any smoke as I was approaching, I did not see smoke as I was driving,” he said. “I was pretty casual about getting over here. It did not seem like a big deal."
What he came upon was a frightening scene: Firefighters working frantically to save the children, all under the age of five, who had been left home alone.
Cohen's pictures, capturing a firefighter giving CPR to a child and another giving oxygen to a child, shook his soul.
"It doesn't really hit you until you are back editing and you are starting to look at them closely back at the office. You know?” he said. "You don't photograph this kind of stuff very often. Normally, you don't get here in time to see rescues if they happen."
Friday, prosecutors charged Crystal Ford with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Three of the children were hospitalized in critical condition. The fourth child was taken to the hospital but was released Thursday night.
