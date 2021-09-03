ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One lucky couple will win a wedding at the immersive Van Gogh exhibition.
Saint Louis Bride is holding a contest for the chance to get married at the Starry Night Pavilion in Beyond Van Gogh. The winning couple will have all arrangements supplied by local wedding service companies and 50 guests will be allowed. Following the wedding ceremony and reception, the newly married couple will stay at the Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton in their Van Gogh-themed room.
All entrants and winners will be notified by Oct. 6. The wedding is scheduled for Nov. 10. To enter, couples need to share their artful engagement and submit a photo by clicking here.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be at the St. Louis Galleria from Oct. 1 to Nov. 21.
