ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jim Butler Auto is teaming up with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to give away a 2022 Chevy Equinox during a Thanksgiving vaccination drive.
From Sept. 15 through Nov. 22, people 18 and over who get vaccinated at St. Alphonsus Rock Church on Grand Boulevard, NorthWest High School on Riverview Boulevard or Greater St. Mark Family Church on Glen Owen Drive can win the car. A winner will be drawn Nov. 23.
The hope is that this prize will motivate more people to get vaccinated.
“Together, we can drive the vaccination rate in the St. Louis area to 80 percent," President of the Jim Butler Auto Group Brad M. Sowers said. "This is a pivotal time for the community in our fight against COVID-19."
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations listed above. You can find more information on the Urban League and Jim Butler websites.
