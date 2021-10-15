ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 9 Mile Garden will turn into a haunted attraction this Halloween season.
The food truck garden in St. Louis will become "The Haunted Garden" Oct. 24 and 31 to not only offer amazing food, but also tasty Halloween treats. The festivities are set to start at 4 p.m. both days.
Check out the haunted maze, trick or treating with local businesses, magicians and tarot card readers. There will also be a screening of the movie Monster Squad.
There will be a costume contest with a $100 cash prize, a DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight, along with free beer samples. You could also win a gift card with a giveaway.
9 Mile Garden did not leave out your pets from the party, either. There will be a pet costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
For more information, visit 9 Mile Garden's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.