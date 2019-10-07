ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The city of St. Ann can't afford to do necessary repairs on its roads, so it's looking to taxpayers.
The tax would be in the form of a one percent sales tax at St. Ann businesses, meaning anyone who shops there would be required to pay. The proposal is already on the November ballot, though before the vote, the city sent out surveys to residents asking their opinion.
“I didn’t really think much of it. I just thought I don’t know why they are doing this survey," said Sandra Rowe, who has lived in St. Ann for about 50 years.
The money from the sales tax would go toward fixing its 231 roads. Alderwoman Amy Poelker, who is behind the proposal, says at least 43 of those need total repair. She tells News 4 the city's current $200,000 annual budget for roadwork isn't enough to make the necessary repairs.
"If I think that this is necessary, I mean it’s a pretty big step for me as a Republican who hasn’t voted for any other tax than the police tax to put something like this out to the people," said Poelker.
This isn't Poelker's first time trying to pass the sales tax. She also put it on the 2017 ballot, but voters shot it down.
"It could very well fail again but it will be the last time I put a tax out to the people," said Poelker.
Poelker says if the proposal fails, the streets either won't get repaired or residents will have to decide if there's something else they want to do to fix them. If it passes, she says all roads would be repaired within 10 years.
