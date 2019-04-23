ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can win free chicken salad as part of the opening festivities for the newest Chicken Salad Chick in Creve Coeur.
Tuesday, the first guest in the door will win free chicken salad for a year. In addition, the next 149 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. Don’t worry, if you aren’t one of the first 150 in the door, you can enter to win free chicken salad for a year.
The following day, Wednesday, April 24, the first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be enrolled in the free chicken salad of the month club. Each guest will receive a free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year!
Then, on Thursday, the first 50 guests at opening at 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will get a free 32oz. RTIC chick tumbler.
Friday, The first 100 guests to buy a Chick Special will get a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.
To end the opening week events, the first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks on Saturday will receive a free large Chick cooler.
The newest Chicken Salad Chick is located at 12536 Olive Boulevard. The hours for the newest location are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
