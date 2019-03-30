ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Veterans representing World War II and the Korean War were welcomed home after visiting their respective monuments in Washington, DC on Saturday.
Among them, was 85-year-old air force veteran Geneva Cole. She is the first black woman from St. Louis to take an honor flight.
"Oh Jesus, you know what, you can't imagine," Cole said. "I had no idea it was going to be this great. I could not have even imagined."
Cole's family was among the crowd packing Terminal 2 at Lambert.
"This is very awesome because I think this is well deserved," Lisa Collier said. "She is able to get her roses while she is still living, this is an opportunity of a lifetime."
