BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- You can still pick your own summer crops at Eckert's Farm but first you'll need to make a reservation.
You can pick peaches, blackberries and apples at Eckert's this week in Belleville and Grafton. Picking Gala Apples begins this weekend.
You can make reservations at either location here.
Additionally, there will be hand washing stations to use and you must wear a mask.
