ALTON (KMOV.com) -- You can get a close-up look at a bald eagle in Alton and Grafton at the Alton Visitors Center this month.
The "meet and greet" events include photo opportunities with eagles and question and answer sessions. The next one is planned for Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free for the event. You can find more information here.
