ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals donated hundreds of tickets to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to give to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine this month.
In August, people who receive the vaccine at certain pop-up vaccination clinics or back-to-school events will get two tickets to the Sept. 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.
The tickets will be handed out at the following events:
- August 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Rd, 63125, 9am - 12pm
(free meal boxes available for minors)
- August 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Rd, 63121, 8am - 4pm
- August 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63127, 4pm - 7pm
- August 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Rd, 63134, 9am - 12pm
- August 21: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 West Florissant Ave, 63136, Time TBD
Anyone age 12 and older can receive the vaccine. No appointments are necessary. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at the events.
