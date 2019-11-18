ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can enjoy Winterfest from the warmth of the Igloo Village this year.
Igloo Village in Kiener Plaza will be open Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 22 to Jan. 25. For $250 you can reserve a personal, upscale warming tent for two hours.
Included in the igloo rental is:
- Stylish, comfortable seating and cozy blankets in a heated personal space.
- $50 Food and Drink credit toward table service provided by Sugarfire Winterfest Café.
- Up to six Winterfest Ice Rink Skate rentals.
- Free parking at Ballpark Village.
- A picture-perfect photo opp with beautiful views of the Gateway Arch!
Igloo Village will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the NHL All-Star Week igloo hours will be expanded.
Read: Winterfest Ice Rink at Kiener Plaza to return before Thanksgiving
Igloo rentals must be purchased at least a day in advance online, although same day igloo rentals could be available on location when online tickets are sold out.
Click here for more details or to reserve your igloo.
