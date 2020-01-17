ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can register to be a Bone Marrow donor during the NHL All-Star Weekend!
The St. Louis Blues and NHL are joining together with Be The Match throughout the weekend festivities. Fans attending All-Star Weekend events will be able to learn more about the organization and register to be a Bone Marrow donor.
During the All-Star Game and All-Star Skills Competition, swabbing kits will be available at Portal 15 for fans interested in joining the initiative.
[Watch: Tears flow as Laila Anderson meets her bone marrow donor]
“We are proud to partner with the NHL to increase awareness of, and participation in, this life-saving program,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of the St. Louis Blues. “Our community has seen first-hand the impact this organization can have on someone and encourage visitors to All-Star Weekend to be a catalyst for hope by participating.”
Be The Match helped Blues superfan Laila Anderson find her donor. According to Be The Match, 70% of patients do not have a fully-matched donor in their family so they depend on the organization to help them find an unrelated donor.
