ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles deli is receiving praise for helping those who are hungry without money.
Ruma’s Deli posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday morning showing a sign taped to a wall with receipts underneath it. The sign read, “If you are hungry or know someone who is hungry and has no money, these tickets have been paid in advance. Grab a ticket and eat! God bless our community! Thank you to those that can.”
Underneath the initial sign were multiple receipts for food items that had been pre-purchased for those in need.
Ruma’s Deli is located at 1500 Elm Street in St. Charles. Since the post was made public, it has been shared nearly 2,000 times.
