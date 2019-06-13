ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- Not one but two franchise's first.
Wednesday, the St. Louis Blues made history after defeating the Boston Bruins, 4-1, to become the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions.
The newly Stanley Cup champions will each have a bobblehead including team mascot Louie holding a mini replica of the Stanley Cup. Also their will be a special MVP figure of Ryan O'Reilly holding the Conn Smythe Tropthy, and a mini set of three bobbleheads of O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Jordan Binnington.
Earlier this month, Blues superfan Laila Anderson had a bobblehead created to raise money for charity for the St. Louis Children's hospital. Anderson, 11, has inspired the Blues during the Stanley Cup games while fighting a life-threatening immune disease.
"We strongly encourage people to pre-order their Blues Stanley Cup Champions bobbleheads during the presale to ensure they don’t miss out,” said Brad Novak, Co-Founder and President of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “A limited number of each bobblehead will be produced, and fans who don’t act now may miss out.”
The following players will be have their mini figures, which are produced by FOCO,:
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden Schenn
- Colton Parayko
- David Perron
- Jaden Schwartz
- Jordan Binnington
- Louie - Mascot
- Mini Set of 3
- Pat Maroon
- Ryan O'Reilly
- Ryan O'Reilly - MVP
- Vladimir Tarasenko
Prices for the championship set start at $40, MVP bobbleheads start at $45 and the mini set of three will begin at $50.
To pre-order one, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.