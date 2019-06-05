ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Get ready to enjoy tee times in the artist-designed mini golf gallery at the Sheldon Art Gallery.
The Sheldon Art Gallery introduced "Golf the Galleries" on June 1, and it runs through Aug. 11.
The gallery is designed to be inclusive, family-friendly and accessible. The nine unique mini golf holes are designed by St. Louis area artists, architects and other creatives.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets for Sheldon members are $8 for adults and $4 for children.
For more information click here.
