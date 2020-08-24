ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County is giving away free masks Wednesday.
You can stop by the CarShield Field located at 900 T.R. Hughes in O'Fallon to pick up to 10 masks from 9 a.m. to noon. Drivers will have to enter the drive-through on the west side of the parking lot.
As of Monday, there are a total of 5,178 confirmed cases in St. Charles County.
