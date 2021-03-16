TAMPA BAY (CNN) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants to hear from the public.
In a video posted to Twitter, the Super Bowl winning quarter gave out his cellphone number so people could text him. His one request, “no texting on game days.”
Brady said he was “talked into giving out” the number so he could “communicate more directly” with fans and followers. He also said he would try to respond to as many texts as possible.
“If you do text at me, ‘You Suck!’ Yes, I’ll see it, and I may or may not respond,” he said.
The number to text Brady is 415-612-1737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.