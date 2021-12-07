You can now order Gioia's famous sandwiches anywhere in the country

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - You can now get one of St. Louis' favorite sandwiches anywhere in the country as Gioia's Deli says it can ship nationwide.
The restaurant on the the Hill made the announcement Tuesday morning. All orders go through a service called "Goldbelly," where you can order sandwiches, pizzas and Gioia's famous hot salami log in time for the holiday season.
Earlier this year, the salami sandwich was named the 'Best Sandwich in Missouri' by Food and Wine Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.