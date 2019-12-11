ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The planners behind the Chouteau Greenway are asking the public to come up with a new name.
The plan for the project calls for connecting Forest Park to the Arch, Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park.
Those behind the project say they are looking for a name that’s easier to say and is more meaningful to everyone.
To submit an idea for a name, click here. The number of entries per person are unlimited and ideas can be submitted through the end of January.
Ideas for a new name can be submitted via text by texting “NAME” to 77222.
