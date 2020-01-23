ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some delectable food will be served up at the Enterprise Center during All-Star events this weekend.
[Read: All you need to know for 2020 All-Star Weekend in St. Louis]
STL Kitchen, which is a collaboration between the Blues and hospitality partner Levy, will serve up several food and beverage specials to give fans coming to the events a taste of cities from around the league. The specials will be available around the Enterprise Center concourse on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.
The “3 Stars Menu” specials are listed below:
- St. Louis “Big as Your Head” Toasted Ravioli: Jumbo toasted ravioli filled with beef, ricotta, and mozzarella, dusted with parmesan. Available near Portal 15.
- St. Louis Mama’s Meatball Sub: Mama’s Italian meatballs, provolone, parmigiana, marinara on fresh bread from The Hill. Available near Portal 52.
- STL-Chi-town “Game Misconduct” Hot Italian Beef: Shaved beef brisket, Budweiser BBQ au jus, Budweiser bratwurst, fried or grilled onions, giardiniera, fresh-baked 13-inch hoagie bun, pub chips. Available at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten pop-up.
- Arizona Impossible Taco: Green chile, Impossible taco meat, fry bread, Cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled red onion. Available at Jack Daniel’s Barrel House pop-up.
- Dallas Banh Mi: Smoked brisket, pickled vegetables, avocado chimichurri, roasted jalapeño cream cheese, bolillo bread. Available at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten pop-up.
- Los Angeles Bulgolgi Cheesesteak: Philly-style beef, Korean chili aioli, Korean BBQ sauce, white American cheese, peppers, and onions. Available near Portal 16.
- Minnesota Bacon Apple Kraut Brat: Gourmet bratwurst, butter-griddled wild rice bun, horseradish mustard, apple bacon kraut. Available near Portal 24.
- Montreal Poutine Deluxe: Red wine-braised beef, red wine sauce, cheese curds, mustard caviar, fresh parsley. Available near Portal 2.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast, hot butter dip, pickle chips, Kaiser roll. Available near Portal 41.
Signature All-Star cocktails available to celebrate the occasion:
- STL Hurricane: Light and dark rum, fresh orange juice, passion fruit puree, lime juice, simple syrup, orange peel. Available near Portals 12 & 59.
- Carnival Cocktail: Vodka, blue curacao, midori, peach schnapps, fresh lime, orange arch twist. Available near Portals 12 & 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.