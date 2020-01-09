ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – People across the country are noticing the amazing restaurants in St. Louis.
The Food Network recently released its ‘Best Sandwiches in America’ list, and six of the 99 are from St. Louis area businesses.
The hot salami sandwich from Gioia’s Deli, smoked trout salad sandwich from Union Loafers and St. Paul sandwich from Mai Lee made the list. Sandwiches from Balkan Treat Box, Nathaniel Reid Bakery and Schottzie’s Bar & Grill were also recognized.
Click here for the complete list.
