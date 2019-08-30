ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lyft is offering $10 off rides to the Central West End on Friday and Saturday nights.
The discount is available on rides between 5 and 10 p.m. to the first 100 riders each weekend beginning Aug. 30 and continuing through the fall.
"The Central West End is the perfect weekend destination, and we know parking can be limited,” said Kate Haher, Executive Director of the Central West End Business Community Improvement District. “We are pleased to be offering visitors this promotion – our new partnership with Lyft is one of many ways that the CWE makes guests feel welcome.”
A different code will be released every weekend for the discounted rides. The codes can be found on the Central West End Business Community Improvement District (NCID) social channels: @STLcwescene on Twitter, CWE Scene on Facebook, and cwescene on Instagram. Codes are also available by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.