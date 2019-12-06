(KMOV.com) – You can get 10% off a Target gift card this Sunday!
Gift cards are the most popular holiday gift. According to the National Retail Federation, they are topping Christmas lists for the 13th year a row.
Below are the restrictions noted by Target for the deal:
- Offer valid for up to $300 in Target GiftCard purchases ($30 maximum discount) per household. Minimum Target GiftCard purchase is $10 per card. Limit one transaction up to $300 in Target GiftCards on Target.com.
- Discount does not apply to Target Visa, MasterCard, or American Express gift cards, gift cards issued by other retailers such as dining, lifestyle and entertaining gift cards, reloads of previously purchased Target GiftCards, Target GiftCards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, Target GiftCards provided for merchandise returns and Target GiftCards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase. Quantities are limited, no rainchecks.
- Purchases of Target GiftCards that exceed certain transaction limits may be voided.
- Terms and conditions apply to gift cards.
The gift cards will be redeemable at 10 a.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.