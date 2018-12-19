MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Those in the Metro East area can get a $20 credit with lift this holiday season.
Starting December 21, customers in the Madison and St. Clair Counties who download the Lyft app can apply the code RIDESMARTIL for $20 in Lyft credit.
The offer is valid for December 21 through January 2 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Unfortunately, this deal does not cover tips, cancellation fees, taxes or any damage charges.
