ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In honor of their return to the streets, Guerrilla Street Food will have free food Tuesday!
Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., or until they run out of food, Guerrilla Street Food’s truck will be at the City Garden at Market and 8th Street on April 9.
Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo started their food truck in 2011. They later opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on South Grand followed by a spot inside 2nd Shift Brewery. Last year, the fast-casual Filipino restaurant opened a location on Delmar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.