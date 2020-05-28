ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday in the City of St. Louis.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Board of Aldermen Present Lewis Reed and Missouri State Rep. Steve Roberts will host the free testing site and public safety resource event at the Victor Roberts Bldg. at 1408 N. Kingshighway.
In addition to the free testing, free gun locks, summer fun activity packs and BeSmart program information will be available. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary for testing.
