ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More and more women are paving the way in what are normally male-held roles, this is highlighted in the manufacturing and auto industry.
However, in a St. Louis warehouse, women are not only working, they're leading. Kim Cottle is the president and CEO of Associated Equipment. The family-run company was started by Cottle’s dad in 1948 and manufactures battery charges, testers, and cables for automakers and buyers.
"My father is the owner of this company, he served during the Vietnam War, in Korea, and actually met my mother in Korea," Cottle said.
About a decade ago, Cottle took over after her dad retired. Now, Associated Equipment is one of the last of its kind in the country.
"We are still manufacturing battery chargers here in the U.S., pretty much everyone else has off-shored, or moved to Mexico," Cottle told News 4's Samantha Jones.
The company even tries to keep the money it spends to make its products at home.
"We source our supplies locally, a lot of our sheet metal and metal is done in St. Louis by another family owned business,” she said.
Every piece of equipment is put together by sets of skilled hands; the copper coils are hand-spun, and even Cottle's leadership style is hands-on.
"I tend to be more of an on the floor person, so I probably have more of a relationship with a lot of the people in production," Cottle said.
She said as a young woman she never envisioned herself heading up a company in such a typically male dominated industry.
"It affords me different opportunities, because I have a different perspective being a woman in a leadership position and representing our company,” said Cottle.
Cottle told News 4 having a diverse workplace feeds a more inclusive future. Her hope is to set an example and a goal for young girls, and that's why she's been the leader of the same Girl Scout Troop for the last 11 years.
"I teach them to feel comfortable standing up for what they believe in, and not to be silent if they don't agree with something," Cottle said.
A lesson Cottle told News 4 she learned from her mother very early on; and a message she wants to send to every woman who hears her story.
"As a girl or a woman, you can do whatever you can set your mind out to do,” she said.
