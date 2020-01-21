ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What's the most creative art project you've ever tried? Did you know you can create a work of art from glass burning at 2,000 degrees at Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar?
Kristen Cornett went in to try her hand at the ancient art.
You can go to either watch the artist or become one yourself.
“Back in 2002, Doug Auer and Jim McKelvey were looking for a place to blow glass. They had a passion for it, they just needed a place for it,” Nick Dunne said.
They found an old dilapidated building north of Forest Park and refurbished it.
"They added two additional studios, they opened up a gallery, and they started inviting the public in and it just became kind of its own little community and we're the only one like it at least in the city of St. Louis," Dunne said.
You can take classes or come in for a one time experience.
A family friendly open house event is held at Third Degree on the third Friday of every month. You can participate in hands on activities, watch glass blowing demonstrations and more. You can find more information on the open house here.
