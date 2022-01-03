ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to St. Louis this weekend.
The basketball event will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. There will also be celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and an area where fans will have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
The Spread Game tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $24. A vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test is required to attend.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
